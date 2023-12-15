Create New Account
At UN Summit, Spirituality Touted for Dealing With ‘Climate Anxiety’
DUBAI — Got “climate anxiety” from stress about CO2 emissions and the lack of “climate justice” being delivered by governments? Well, spiritual practices rooted in Hinduism such as meditation can help, Chitya Keyur Sanghavi with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at the United Nations COP28 “climate” summit. Spirituality, faith, and religion were central to the summit as the UN works to bring religious people into its global transformation.  

Sanghavi, whose organization specializes in teaching people how to “connect with nature” and “connect with god,” said the “end goal is to be happy and be a good human being.” All the various religions and traditions should be working to spread awareness of the alleged climate crisis. Acknowledging that he also knows many people who do not believe in man-made global warming, he said his main goal was teaching about meditation.

