Jehovah’s Witnesses - The Governing Body - Can You Trust Them?

JW.org says, “Jesus is the Head of the Christian congregation. Today, from his position in heaven, Jesus directs his followers on earth by means of a “faithful and discreet slave.”





Who is this “faithful and discreet slave”? Do we need him?





The Bible says:





For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.





1 Timothy 2:3-6





