BrightLearn - DMSO by Dr. Kurt Donsbach and Dr. Morton Walker

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a versatile and controversial compound with a long history of medical potential, as explored in "DMSO" by Dr. Kurt Donsbach and Dr. Morton Walker. The book highlights remarkable case studies, such as Carter Monroe, whose phantom limb pain vanished after DMSO treatment, and Minerva Witherspoon, who regained mobility from spinal arthritis. DMSO has demonstrated anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and antimicrobial properties, with applications ranging from arthritis and burns to shingles and cancer. Despite over 1,200 scientific studies supporting its safety and efficacy, FDA approval remains limited due to regulatory hesitancy, though it is legally used in some states like Florida and Oregon. Initially synthesized in 1866, DMSO gained therapeutic recognition in the 1960s through Dr. Stanley Jacob’s research, though concerns about animal studies stalled progress. Today, it is widely used in veterinary medicine and alternative therapies, with advocates pushing for broader acceptance. The book underscores DMSO’s potential as a transformative treatment while acknowledging the ongoing challenges in regulatory approval and public access.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.