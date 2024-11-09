PHARMA'S SECRET DEPOPULATION WEAPON THAT NO ONE WILL TALK ABOUT - THE DEFINITIVE COLLECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT KILLS, MAIMS AND STERILIZES AND IT'S IN COVID/MPOX/RSV SHOTS
Video #2 Notes/Links
Ingredients Pfizer - https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=17967
Ingredients Moderna - https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download
Ingredients Mpox - https://www.fda.gov/media/131078/download
My videos from Aug/23
Danish Study - https://old.bitchute.com/video/cXCpkNmkRLfu/
Swiss Study - https://old.bitchute.com/video/rNJHR516INpm/
Myocarditis - https://old.bitchute.com/video/sUmyBIgDSyI2/
Autopsy - https://old.bitchute.com/video/cPPSsng4IUm9/
STUDIES -
Calcium Autophagy - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34440894/
Tris Buffer/Calcium - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8874311/
Cell Injury, Adaptation and Death MIT/Harvard Power-point - https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/hst-035-principle-and-practice-of-human-pathology-spring-2003/5d9fc831490924cbf1c6daa3a4f26d9d_cellinjury_2003.pdf
Cytosolic Free Calcium and Myocardial Cell Injury
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4899-2551-0_38
Rat Embryo Tris Study - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36341880/
THAM package insert (Pfizer) - https://www.drugs.com/pro/tham.html
Guidelines for the Treatment of
Acidaemia with THAM - https://emcrit.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/THAM-Monograph.pdf
Vasospasm - https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24825-vasospasm
Video #3 Notes/Links
PFIZER EARLY (DEC, 2020) COVID VACCINE STUDY https://tinyurl.com/4rcp9ptk
Study link - https://www.riotimesonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
CHINA'S FAILED ONE-CHILD POLICY HORROR (JULY 2023 VIDEO)
https://old.bitchute.com/video/iYVAwYgqapKF/
LUTALYSE (DINOPROST) Injection (Tromethamine)
https://www.zoetisus.com/content/_assets/docs/lutalyse-injection-marketing-package-insert-_1_.pdf
Drugs.com - Prostamate-Dinoprost (Tromethamine injection)
https://www.drugs.com/vet/prostamate-dinoprost-tromethamine-injection.html.html
Prostaglandin F2alpha - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prostaglandin_F2alpha
Oxytocin - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxytocin
Video #4 Notes/Links
Moderna (FDA) - https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download
Carboprost Dosage -https://www.drugs.com/dosage/carboprost.html#Usual_Adult_Dose_for_Abortion
Compound Summary Tromethamine - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/6503
Carboprost (Intramuscular Route) - https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/carboprost-intramuscular-route/proper-use/drg-20067975
Polysorbate80/Tween80 Study - https://sanevax.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/Polysorbate-80-in-rats-Gajdova-et-al1.pdf
Info on abortion drugs - https://www.drugs.com/condition/abortion.html
Pfizer (FDA) - https://www.fda.gov/media/167212/download?attachment
