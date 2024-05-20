Man-Made Electrical Storms Created With Lasers? North & South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma

🚨Right This Minute!🚨

⛈️Absolutely Incredible Man-Made Electrical Storms Created With Lasers? In North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, & More!⚡️

🛰️Incredible H.A.A.R.P. Frequency Waves over the states of Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Gulf of Mexico, Texas & much more!📡

✈️Heavy Chemtrail Operation in Western Australia & More.

🙏I'll put the links in the Twitter comment section to the Meteorologist Video I forgot to include in this video.🫶

🔎Undeniable Proof, of Humans controlling Hurricane Michael!👿

🥷We must keep it up Warriors! These Geoengineering Weather Control Operations are so large now, it is undeniable what is going on!☠️https://youtu.be/KS_6BIK0j34?si=L8RWRf4Ac7zCCsEC

🙏Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!⚔️I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!🌎https://youtu.be/hcYkv9wZ-fE?si=aGGa4aZnv3_aixvZ

🥷We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their(Mad Scientist) Technologies in all of Our Videos,🧑‍🔬They(Mad Scientist) used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is! How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs!https://youtu.be/GINjqj_9EBo

📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives! https://youtu.be/uNR4a2ZoHDM?si=PWhRQaBJAYk1cy0e

🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

🎣Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos