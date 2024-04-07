© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JESUS IS RISEN REJOICE IN THE LORD !
Jesus is risen Give thanks to the Lord
Jesus is risen On resurrection morn
Jesus is risen For this He was born
Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
Give thanks to the Lord
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
For resurrection morn
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
For this He was born
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
Rejoice in the Lord
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
Give thanks to the Lord
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
For resurrection morn
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
For this He was born
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
Rejoice in the Lord
Early in the morning Magdalene went to the tomb
The stone was rolled away the grave empty in the gloom
The disciples found the burial cloths lying where He lay
They ran to tell the others frightened and amazed
The angel told Mary Jesus has been raised
Jesus said I am going to the Father Be not afraid
Jesus is risen Give thanks to the Lord
Jesus is risen On resurrection morn
Jesus is risen For this He was born
Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
Give thanks to the Lord
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
For resurrection morn
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
For this He was born
Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice
Rejoice in the Lord
Throw off your shackles Throw off your chains
Be a prisoner no more And to sin a slave
Lift up your voices Sing songs of praise
Give thanks to the Lord Bless His holy name
For He has put an end to Satan's evil reign
Jesus is risen and conquered the grave
Jesus is risen Give thanks to the Lord
Jesus is risen On resurrection morn
Jesus is risen For this He was born
Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord
Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024