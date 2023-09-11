X22 REPORT Ep. 3159a - Trump: “We’re Probably Heading Into A Great Depression” We Will Fix This Problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3159a - Sept 10, 2023
Trump: “We’re Probably Heading Into A Great Depression” We Will Fix This Problem
The [WEF] is pushing their agenda and the more they push the worse its going to get for them. In Texas they have declared and emergency because the wind and solar power is not working and they decided they can use other methods of creating electric. Trump says there is a great depression coming but we will be able to fix it
