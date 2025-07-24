✅ OLED HP Envy 2in1 x360 16inch Intel Ultra 7 155U Touch Screen Laptop Review Linux #wisebuyreviews

See HP Oled Laptops here: https://amzn.to/4kOqSiX [ amazon affiliate links ]

The one I am reviewing today is: HP Envy Touch X360 16T-AC000 16 Laptop PC 16.0" OLED U7-155U 32GB 512GB SSD W11





In this laptop review, I get a fresh certified refurbished unit I bought on eBay of the HP Oled 2.8K touch screen 2 in one laptop. I put in through it's paces test out the screen and open it up to upgrade / test out the laptop with the Linux Zorin OS Ubuntu based operating system. The experience with the touch screen is fantastic. I love that you can write with it. I love that it has multiple thunderbolt ports. With regular use the the laptop fans were staying quiet in my lap doing everyday tasks. I tried it out with Zorin os, and because it's Linux some things that didn't work for me as on another hp 2in1 laptop is the speakers, also the screenshot button didn't work on Zorin. Headphones worked great and volume control and backlighting keys worked. Playing back video in emby theatre was problematic and didn't work at all, perhaps it's software support on the ubuntu system is incorrent.





I compared it to the other laptop that Zorin OS linux worked perfect on, the Dell 7635 Ryzen 7 7730U laptop, which worked perfectly out the box and all function keys too and the speakers. I reviewed this laptop earlier here: https://youtu.be/vgOX4Q0WRKk





The laptop features faux speaker grills, but when you open it, it only revealed that it has only downward firing speakers. My realization is that they sounded better on the dell 7635, I was trying to replace with the Zorin.





Lightness wise it feels lighter than the Dell, and build quality feels premium and THE SCREEN is the STAR OF THE SHOW!! In the video I said I may auction it, off, and now that I think about it, I think I will just use it with Windows 11 Pro as intended, by doing a fresh install of that on a nice 4tb samsung drive, as it comes with windows 11 home and only 512gb drive.





The pen support feature is awesome as I want to get more into drawing and this tablet would be great to do that. Apparently there is an LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 I may bid on that I may put this up against that also has touch pen support.





Bottom line, great laptop, great with the 32gb of ram because nowadays windows uses too much ram anyway and it won't work with linux too well because it is not standard compatible one. That is why DELL is great is because they work with Linux Ubuntu organization to make their laptops compatible out the box.





