Canning 102

This video goes further into canning. I shop up some $1(.25)Tree items, before further price increases on the dilapidated dollar. I attempt to give an idea of what one can purchase as well as ingredients (pre-canned) I used to make a stew (think I called it Steve's Super S*it Slop Soup or 5S for short).