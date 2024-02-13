Stop Doing This if You Want to Make Real Changes

Join Guy Finley LIVE every Saturday at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET on InsightTimer. Sign up for our newsletter to get a reminder email: guyfinley.org/newsletter – In this excerpt from an Insight Timer talk, Guy talks about how it is impossible to blame anyone or anything outside of ourselves for the pain we feel AND be changed at the same time. If we blame any outside condition, there will never be any genuine change of character. The change will only be in what we see from our past as being the cause of the pain, or what we see as the future that we hope to reach where we will not be in pain anymore. If we want real change, we've got to get rid of the whole notion of blame.

