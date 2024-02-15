The Child Was Paralyzed. Look What The Dog Did, It's A Miracle!

Incredible Stories





Caroline's one-year-old son, Collin, faces a life-altering accident that leaves him partially paralyzed. The doctors are unable to tell her whether he will ever regain strength and mobility in that side of his body, and physical therapy doesn’t seem to help. Desperate for a solution, Caroline adopts Max, not knowing that he was a specially trained therapy dog with a tragic past. From their very first meeting, Collin and Max become best friends and start sharing miraculous bonding moments that leave Caroline with tears in her eyes. Max's unique bond with Collin is a story that will leave you reaching for the tissues.





