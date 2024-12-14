BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Καθαρτικά Ποιήματα-Cathartic Poems
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 6 months ago

Το βιντεάκι μας το έστειλε φίλος από την Κεντρική Ελλάδα. Ο κύριος αυτός γνώρισε εκ των έσω την "υψηλή θεολογία"του καθηρεμένου-καϋμένου Αφροσύνου, δηλαδή, θλίψη, καταδίκη, αποκοπή απο όλους, ψευτοοράματα και φυσικά όλο και κάποιος δαίμονας να τριγυρνάει, αλλά και την γεμάτη μίσος- πάντοτε χριστιανικό-στάση της Καλυψούλας μας της τραγουδ...ωχ συγγνώμη, ποιήτριας του .....ου. Ας απολαύσουμε κι αυτήν την καλλιτεχνική πλευρά του μόνου "αγίου" ζευγαριού στον γαλαξία μας.

The video was sent to us by a friend from Central Greece. This gentleman experienced from the inside the "high theology" of the seated Aphrosynos, i.e., sorrow, condemnation, cutting off from everyone, false visions and of course some demon is always hanging around, but also the hateful - always Christian... - attitude of our Calypsoula the singer...oh sorry, poet of ......s. Let us also enjoy this artistic side of the only "holy" couple in our galaxy.

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy