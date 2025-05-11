Zelensky will reject Putin’s proposal in order to stay ALIVE – Ex-Pentagon analyst

💬 “Zelensky does not want to meet alone with Mr. Putin,” Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Pentagon, said. “And I think that if he decides to go ahead and negotiate something, and first of all, I question whether he'll be ALLOWED to do that because of internal politics... I think the Azov* group and his military will rebel,” he emphasized.

💬 “Putin has basically put Zelensky in a really tight position. Between that proverbial rock and hard place,” Maloof stressed.

*Designated as a terrorist group by Russia.