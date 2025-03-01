Gardening is My Passion! 🤩🐶

What a week! I went to the garden center to pick up things for my lower terrace raised bed, as well as seed potatoes and strawberry plants. And I finally finished removing the upper terrace raised by, sifted the soil, and filled at least 56 grow bags and containers with the removed soil. 😅





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll