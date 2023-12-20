Create New Account
"This is ARMAGEDDON in the U.S. and Biden isn't doing anything to stop it" | Redacted News
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
We've been tracking massive migrant caravans at entry points across South America and they are heading right for the U.S. southern border. Overnight officials saw the LARGEST influx of illegal immigrants in a single day. Investigative Journalist Michael Yon joins us from El Salavador at one of these entry points.

