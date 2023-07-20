© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The DoCa
Apr 27, 2023
He collapsed on the road after the rain, a lot of people passed but no one helped him
Thanks to: mv__38
Помощь фонду: 5197477231094857
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/3tBrNdu
►Follow us:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-DoCa-102...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDoca8
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedoca8/
------------------------------------------------------
►IMPORTANT If you have any issue with the content used in my channel or you find something that belongs to you, before you claim it to youtube, please SEND ME A MESSAGE and i will DELETE it right away. Thanks for understanding.
#thedoca, #animalvideo #dog #cat #kitten
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdBZo_iSCcA