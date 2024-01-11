If the Moon is made of Cheese then we might as well be Crackers
Looking at many moon myths and folklore, common traits emerge.
How is it that we can observe lunar effects in nature yet fail to understand we too are a part of this system and therefore subject to the same causes?
Episode 099 - March 2018
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.