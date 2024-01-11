Create New Account
If the Moon is made of Cheese then we might as well be Crackers
Looking at many moon myths and folklore, common traits emerge.

How is it that we can observe lunar effects in nature yet fail to understand we too are a part of this system and therefore subject to the same causes?

Episode 099 - March 2018

moonnaturemythcrrow777sky clock

