Rep Matt Gaetz | Senator Markwayne Mullin Is a GUTLESS America-Last Neocon!

Congressman Matt Gaetz | Senator Markwayne Mullin Is a GUTLESS America-Last Neocon!
Senator Markwayne Mullen is trying to encourage Republicans to sign a DISCHARGE PETITION with Democrats to force the Senate’s “Ukraine First” bill forward! He didn’t have the guts to vote for it in the Senate but wants the House to pass it.
I will stand with Speaker Mike Johnson to STOP this terrible unpaid-for $95 billion aid bill. from Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 02/13/24
