💉 Vaccine Censorship, 🦷 Fluoride Toxicity & 🥩 Why Local Beef Matters!

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





💪 Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





🙌 Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





———





🎙️ Today on Naturally Inspired Radio 🎙️





🌪️ Weather Modification on High Alert! 🌧️





This week on the Naturally Inspired Radio Show, we’re diving deep into some hot topics 🔥! From chemtrails to cloud seeding and the ongoing manipulation of our weather, awareness is at an all-time high ⚠️. Hurricane Milton wasn’t as bad as expected, but Tampa Bay's Mayor warns: staying during the storm could be fatal 🌬️☠️.





🎥 Plus, check out how 60 Minutes edited Kamala’s interview in her favor—election interference, anyone? 🤔🎬 Citizen journalists are pushing back against propaganda, keeping the truth alive! 🗣️💡





🎉 On a brighter note, our weekly community event was a success! 🙌 Steve will be joining us next Wednesday to break down the major Medicare changes coming in 2025 🏥.





🚨 In other news:





* Joe Rogan exposes vaccine censorship 🎙️

* The flu shot side effect—thrombocytopenia 😷

* A study reveals myocarditis is showing up in vaccinated children 🧑‍⚕️

* Endocrine disruptors are burdening us all 🧪

* Dr. David Kolowski explains the dangers of fluoride toxicity 🦷

* A new healing course launches on Inside Health 🌱





🍔 Local beef advocate Dean Lerwick joins the show to talk about why supporting local beef is so important for your health and community 💪🐄.

Don’t miss out—stay informed, stay healthy! 📻💬





#NaturallyInspiredRadio #WeatherManipulation #HealthMatters #StayInformed #FluorideAwareness









———-





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

🔊 Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





———





💬 Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text Tammy At 720-303-8868.





———





👍 Like ❤️ Love 🫶 Share 🤝 Subscribe 🔁 Repost Everywhere!

🔥 Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom — Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here: ❤️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❤️





———





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

VaccineCensorship, FluorideToxicity, LocalBeef, HealthFreedom, NaturalLiving, WeatherManipulation, ChemtrailsAwareness, CloudSeeding, SupportLocalFarmers, EndocrineDisruptors, CleanEating, MyocarditisStudy, Medicare2025, TruthMatters, CitizenJournalism, HealthAwareness, FluShotSideEffects, HealingNaturally, FreeSpeechMatters, StayInformed





#VaccineCensorship #FluorideToxicity #LocalBeef #HealthFreedom #NaturalLiving #WeatherManipulation #ChemtrailsAwareness #CloudSeeding #SupportLocalFarmers #EndocrineDisruptors #CleanEating #MyocarditisStudy #Medicare2025 #TruthMatters #CitizenJournalism #HealthAwareness #FluShotSideEffects #HealingNaturally #FreeSpeechMatters #StayInformed





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



