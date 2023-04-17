BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
34 views • 04/17/2023

John-Henry Westen


Apr 11, 2023


YouTube and Google are preventing you from hearing the truth: LifeSiteNews John-Henry Westen Channel has now been completely deleted from YouTube. The reason? Speaking openly about the evils of abortion, depopulation, actual case studies of nefarious vaccines, and transgenderism. Big tech has successfully become 'Big Brother' and will never release its control of virtual reality. Tune in now to the John-Henry Westen Show with LifeSiteNews journalist Ashley Sadler as they unpack this new level of censorship and what it means for LifeSiteNews in the days and years ahead.


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hmmc6-breakingjohn-henrywestenpermanentlybannedfromyoutube.html

vaccinescensorshipyoutubeabortionbannedtransgenderismnefariouslifesitenewspermanentlyjohn-henry westenevilsashley sadlerdepopulation case studies
