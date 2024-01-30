Create New Account
Mike Gallagher Presses Mike Pompeo About Threat Of CCP's Influence
Mike Gallagher Presses Mike Pompeo About Threat Of CCP's Influence: 'Why Does This Matter?'  |   Forbes Breaking News  |  During a House Select Committee on the CCP hearing Tuesday, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) questioned former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about why the American public should care about China's activities.

pompeonational securitymike gallagherccp threat

