Midwife whistleblower: Some days more dead than live babies, calcified placentas | Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament from the UK, has spoken to a whistleblower who is a relatively new qualified midwife. The whistleblower says that on some days they have more dead than live babies. Also they are seeing calcified placentas. Furthermore, they are seeing small babies, late miscarriages in the third trimester, and placentas that look like smoker’s lungs.
It’s abundantly clear to all medical professionals involved that this is a very severe problem, but, nobody is speaking out.
SOURCE: https://twitter.com/MMontclairre/status/1758498444304437749
Mirrored - frankploegman