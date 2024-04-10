Dr Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer vice president) - webinar for doctors and scientists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Mike Yeadon – a career commercial life science researcher with a degree in biochemistry in toxicology, and a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer.
I spent ten years as an independent, consulting to biotech as well as founding my own successful biotech, Ziarco, acquired by Novartis in 2017.
Prior to 2020, I made no public comment about anything beyond my professional field of work.
I started speaking out in 2020, because I could easily detect that what we were being told was lies, which have progressed to extraordinary crimes of massed, intentional harms to millions of people.
Source: