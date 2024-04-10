Dr Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer vice president) - webinar for doctors and scientists

Dr Mike Yeadon – a career commercial life science researcher with a degree in biochemistry in toxicology, and a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer.

I spent ten years as an independent, consulting to biotech as well as founding my own successful biotech, Ziarco, acquired by Novartis in 2017.





Prior to 2020, I made no public comment about anything beyond my professional field of work.





I started speaking out in 2020, because I could easily detect that what we were being told was lies, which have progressed to extraordinary crimes of massed, intentional harms to millions of people.





Source:

https://rumble.com/v4kc73l-dr-mike-yeadon.html