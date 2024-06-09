The Palestinian Man, whose Naked Image went Viral - Interrogated by Israeli Soldiers during a Raid on a School where His Family Sought Shelter, has Spoken out After his Release

Palestinian man Hamza Abu-Halima, whose image went viral (February) as he confronted Israeli soldiers during a raid on a school where he and his family sought shelter, has spoken out after his release.

Adding:

From a poem by Tawfiq Ziad, a Palestinian Communist politician, sung by Ahmad Qabour in the song Unadikum:

- I am never lost in my homeland nor have I shrunk in fear

I stood in the face of my oppressors,

Orphaned, naked, barefoot.

Here's an article about him, he's now called "The Lion of Gaza": https://www.palestinechronicle.com/the-lion-of-gaza-roars-who-is-hamza-abu-halima/