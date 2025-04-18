A Palestinian man screams in agony as children made up the majority of victims in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, where over 18,000 children have been massacred during more than 16 months of genocide.

Adding:

US Police Use Secretive AI to Spy on Protesters - WIRED (https://www.wired.com/story/massive-blue-overwatch-ai-personas-police-suspects/)

American law enforcement agencies are spending large sums on a covert AI tool called Overwatch, developed by a company named Massive Blue. The technology creates realistic AI-generated personas to monitor and interact with targets online, including college protesters, political activists, and suspected traffickers.

Marketed as an “AI-powered force multiplier,” Overwatch is designed to infiltrate digital spaces using lifelike virtual agents. One example is a fake persona posing as a 36-year-old divorced woman interested in baking, activism, and body positivity.

Documents obtained by 404 Media show the tool is promoted for use in border security, school safety, and anti-trafficking operations. It can also generate fake "proof of life" images with names and dates to convince targets of a persona's authenticity.

The use of tools like Overwatch has sparked growing concern, especially as the U.S. government cracks down on pro-Palestine student activists.