RV Life: RV Travel to SE Idaho, The most epic ski season ends, and more...

As the most amazing ski season of my life draws to a close, I hooked up my 5th wheel at Mountain Shadows RV Park in Draper, Utah and headed to a far more rural location in SE Idaho. There were still 2 days of spectacular skiing - at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort - days that would enable me to "test my progress" by skiing one of the (clearly) toughest mountains in the nation, and skiing terrain that was really "above my head" when I instructed there in 2020. RV Life in SE Idaho - its a good place to be! Enjoy the video and the related post at https://rvacrossamerica.net/rigbyrvtravel