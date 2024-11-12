Spiritual Warfare MASTER Class | Know Thy Enemy | Russ Dizdar - PART 4

This is part 4 of 4 of Russ Dizdar's Spiritual Warfare Seminar from 11/19 in Akron, Ohio. https://youtu.be/vpzD4hornAU?si=t-UET9OJJoZc3hfz Be prepared to learn advanced spiritual tactics against the evil one, and his demonic oppression. This is hardcore study designed to equip the believer with the authority and power of Jesus Christ to ward against satin's agenda, and advance the kingdom of Heaven. Part 1: • Spiritual Warfare MASTER Class | Know... Part 2: • Spiritual Warfare MASTER Class | Know... Part 3: • Spiritual Warfare MASTER Class | Know... Turn to Jesus Christ/Yeshua before its too late. He's the only one who loved you enough as a sinner to die to pay your ransom, if you believe. Satan cant give you that. False religions cant give you that. All other salvation concepts of false religions are "Works based on merit" which NO ONE can achieve. Salvation through Christ is a GIFT of grace for all who would believe in him, for reconciliation to God in eternal life. Knowing the activity of the higher unseen realms is essential for anyone seeking freedom in Yeshua and a mature walk with God Almighty. Distributed by FAIR USE. Please like, SHARE, subscribe and comment as well if you desire. Your support ensures the crucial content of this channel reaches those who are seeking. God be with you.

