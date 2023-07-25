Covid Shots contain Synthetic Snake Venom!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC, Founder of Ardis Labs, describes the content of his presentation at The Red Pill Expo, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. He has the documents to prove that pharmaceutical labs, university-research labs, and biological-weapons labs around the world for many years have been developing synthetic snake venom to be used in a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs. Now they are in so-called vaccines. Is it any wonder that today's medicines often are more deadly than the illnesses for which they are prescribed? Information about the Red-Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/.