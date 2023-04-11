Sharron Davies' Boycotts Nike Over Dylan Mulvaney Ads: 'Women Are Being Treated With Total Disdain'

MIRRORED from GBNews

7 Apr 2023

Sharron Davies has called for a boycott of Nike after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its female clothing range which included a sports bra.





Mulvaney uses the pronouns “she/they” but is yet to have gender reassignment surgery.





In a series of posts Mulvaney shared videos and pictures wearing the brand's sportswear.





Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies called for a boycott of Nike.





She said: “'It's so frustrating. We take two steps forward with World Athletics and Swim England protecting women’s sport and then Nike does this.





“The ad feels like a parody of what women are. In the past it was always seen as an insult to say, "run like a girl" and here we’ve got someone behaving in a way that’s very un-sporty and very unathletic and it’s so frustrating when only 1 per cent of USA sponsorship dollar goes to females in sport. That Nike would do this feels like a kick in the teeth.”





She continued: “We can protest. It’s what is left for us at the moment. No one seems to be listening.





“The only way we can make these companies and governments sit up and listen is to boycott with our wallet. It’s the only thing they listen to.”