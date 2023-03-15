© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bg9paa363
3/14/2023 Miles Guo: CCP is the root cause for all chaos around the world … the world disasters have not been started yet … economic warfare and financial warfare … till the ultimate decoupling from CCP China … has a long way to go
3/14/2023 文贵盖特：世界之乱源于中共，世界之灾远没开始……经济金融大战……到最终经济脱钩……还很遥远……
