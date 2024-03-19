Semax: Become a BDNF badass with this clarity-promoting insta-Nootropic

Semax is a quintessential smart drug in that it fires up cognition as opposed to wakefulness, focus, or motivation. So it will help you work smarter as opposed to harder, which sometimes is exactly what we need.

The most unique feature of Semax is that you take it nasally - absorption through the olfactory cavity is a much more direct channel to the brain than oral absorption. A few minutes after depositing drops in your nostrils you'll notice a heightened sense of focus and a little bit of a cool neurotransmitter rush.





1:50 Insta-Nootropc

2:52 Origin

3:45 A Subtle Enabler of Clarity

6:59 Quality of Life

9:27 BDNF Mediated Long-Term Memory

16:11 Cognitive Enhancer

17:38 Vs Fatigue

18:31 ADHD

19:23 Optic Nerve

21:00 Immune

22:00 Neuroprotective

22:42 Mechanism of Action

24:00 Sources

27:20 N-Acetyl Semax Amidate

29:03 Usage & Dosage

30:33 Episodic vs Habitual Use

32:46 Cold storage

35:42 Solitary Use

38:04 Experiential

40:00 Side Effects

42:37 Conclusion

47:08 Cofactors





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.