Bring Asylums Back!

Friday Night Live 16 May 2025





This episode explores contemporary issues through personal anecdotes and philosophical discussions. The host engages with listeners on fatherhood, particularly the impact of absent paternal figures on young men’s receptiveness to guidance, illustrated through a coaching experience. The dialogue shifts to a playful discussion on social media and then transitions to serious topics, including economic challenges, cryptocurrency vulnerabilities, and recent Supreme Court rulings on immigration.





Mental health care is critically examined, with reflections on the historical context of mental asylums and the ethical implications of managing severe mental illness in society. The show also addresses societal changes post-COVID-19, contemplating moral accountability and the public’s response to past events. Throughout, the host encourages reflection and dialogue on these complex issues.





