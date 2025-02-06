BrightLearn - Heaven and Earth: Global Warming – the Missing Science by Ian Plimer

"Heaven and Earth: Global Warming – the Missing Science" by geologist Ian Plimer challenges mainstream narratives regarding climate change. Plimer argues that Earth's climate is inherently dynamic and cyclical, driven primarily by solar energy rather than human-produced carbon dioxide. He also questions the scientific basis for the claim that human carbon emissions are the primary driver of global warming, pointing to historical climate shifts and the lack of proven causal links.





