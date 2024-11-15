Leading military powers are stepping up the integration of unmanned technologies in the naval domain.

On November 7, 2024, night landing tests of the reconnaissance-strike UAV Bayraktar TB3 on the Turkish Navy's universal amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu (L-400), essentially a new type of "UAV carrier" ship, began (on video) in Turkey. The Bayraktar TB3 has a foldable wing design, allowing it to take off and land on vessels with short runways.

Earlier, in October 2024, construction began in 🇷🇴Romania of the multi-purpose support ship MPSS 7000 for the 🇳🇱Royal Netherlands Navy, which will serve as a UAV carrier.

Moreover, 🇵🇱Poland, 🇩🇪Germany, 🇺🇸USA, 🇬🇧Britain and other⚡️NATO countries already have several unmanned maritime platforms, on which reconnaissance and strike drones have been developed.

✨The adversary clearly understands the prospects for naval development and is adopting the experience of the SMO.

✨⭐️Russia, however, cannot boast of having UAV carriers, even in the design stage. Moreover, there is still not a single unmanned surface vessel that has been adopted and used to patrol Russia's water borders, at least in the Black Sea, where bureaucratic red tape has so far prevented the use of conventional warships. The issue of mass adoption of such unmanned technologies has long been overdue.

Dva majora