Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20





▪️Russian troops continue to launch massive strikes on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.





In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck a location of AFU units on the territory of a children's camp.





▪️Military targets in the Mykolaiv region were again subjected to massive attacks.





Fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the AFU were destroyed in the regional capital.





▪️Russian forces continued to strike enemy facilities in Odesa and nearby settlements.





Port infrastructure, air defense positioning areas and ammunition depots were hit.





▪️AFU continued to use drones to attack the Crimean Peninsula.





Two vehicles were neutralized near Hvardeyske, but in Rozdolne, a drone arrival resulted in the death of a teenage girl.





▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut's defense, AFU managed to advance near the village of Yagidne.





Russian troops are striking at the enemy, preventing him from gaining a foothold in this area.





▪️Near Vuhledar, AFU attempted an attack near the forest belt north of Nikolske.





Russian troops inflicted a fire attack on the advancing enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original positions with losses.





▪️On the Vremivka section, the AFU continue to unsuccessfully storm the defenses near Staromayorske and Urozhayne.





In turn, Russian units launched a counterattack in the direction of Novodorovka.