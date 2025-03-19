The Blowback of Hatred!

Sunday Morning Live 16 March 2025



In this episode, I explore the intricate relationship between truth, addiction, and human dynamics. I discuss why people cling to their beliefs despite contradictory evidence, suggesting that various addictions can obstruct the pursuit of honesty. Our conversation examines the historical context of truth-telling versus social acceptance, particularly regarding gender dynamics, where men often suppress independent thought for validation.





Listeners will hear reflections on familial relationships and the struggle for closure after long-standing grievances. I challenge the notion of reconciliation when it arrives too late to make a difference. We also tackle contemporary issues, like public reluctance to confront societal truths and the implications of our attitudes towards wealth and billionaires, highlighting how societal narratives can influence our moral responsibilities. My aim is to invite deep reflection on how societal norms shape personal growth and our understanding of uncomfortable truths.





