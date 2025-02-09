Check Your OWN Beam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genuine Christians DO NOT regurgitate lies and slanders against opponents—and especially not in the same place and time that they claim to be Christians. Peter and Paul both, in their letters, command us to “Honor the Ruler,” or “Honor the Leader,” and in the Gospels Jesus Himself commands us “before you try to take the speck out of someone else’s eye, GET THE BEAM OUT OF YOUR OWN EYE.”
#Speck, #Beam, #Honor