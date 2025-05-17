BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rethinking Germ Theory: How Terrain and Toxins Shape Your Health
What is happening
281 views • 4 months ago

What really makes us sick?


Modern medicine is built on the idea that invisible germs cause disease — but is that the whole story?


In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman interviews naturopath and educator Daniel Roytas (Can You Catch a Cold?) to explore a new lens on immunity, symptoms, and what we call “getting sick.”


From detox reactions to terrain-based health, they examine the overlooked factors behind flu season, outbreaks, and chronic illness.


Watch this episode if you want to:

→ Understand the difference between germ theory and terrain theory

→ Reframe what “getting sick” actually means

→ Learn how toxins and environment impact health outcomes

→ Reclaim your role as the authority of your own body


Get the hidden neurotoxins list they don’t want you to see:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers


Full show notes + transcript:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/germ-theory-unraveled


Also available on:

Rumble | Odysee | Bitchute | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | All major platforms


Chapters:

00:00 – What if germs don’t cause disease?

03:12 – Can you actually catch a cold?

08:40 – What terrain theory teaches us

12:15 – Hidden toxins vs. invisible enemies

17:32 – COVID, fear, and skewed data

20:45 – What health looks like beyond germ theory


Learn more about Daniel Roytas and his work at Humanley: https://www.humanley.com/learn


healthtoxinsvirustheorynaturopatheducatordr andrew kaufmangermterraindaniel roytascan you catch a coldrethinking germ
