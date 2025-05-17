Rethinking Germ Theory: How Terrain and Toxins Shape Your Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What really makes us sick?
Modern medicine is built on the idea that invisible germs cause disease — but is that the whole story?
In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman interviews naturopath and educator Daniel Roytas (Can You Catch a Cold?) to explore a new lens on immunity, symptoms, and what we call “getting sick.”
From detox reactions to terrain-based health, they examine the overlooked factors behind flu season, outbreaks, and chronic illness.
Watch this episode if you want to:
→ Understand the difference between germ theory and terrain theory
→ Reframe what “getting sick” actually means
→ Learn how toxins and environment impact health outcomes
→ Reclaim your role as the authority of your own body
Get the hidden neurotoxins list they don’t want you to see:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers
Full show notes + transcript:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/germ-theory-unraveled
Also available on:
Rumble | Odysee | Bitchute | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | All major platforms
Chapters:
00:00 – What if germs don’t cause disease?
03:12 – Can you actually catch a cold?
08:40 – What terrain theory teaches us
12:15 – Hidden toxins vs. invisible enemies
17:32 – COVID, fear, and skewed data
20:45 – What health looks like beyond germ theory
Learn more about Daniel Roytas and his work at Humanley: https://www.humanley.com/learn
