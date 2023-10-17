LISTEN: Comparison between the Sound of a US-made JDAM Bomb and the Sound of the Al-Ahli Hospital Strike in Gaza - SAME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comparison between the sound of a US-made JDAM bomb and the sound of the Al-Ahli Hospital strike in Gaza - SAME
The sound matches up exactly. This was an Israeli airstrike using an American-made JDAM bomb, not a stray PIJ rocket.
Of course, Israel is denying, and lying.
Hamas has no missiles like this or that can blow up buildings. There is no comparison to Gaza's artillery strikes.
JDAM - It knew where to land: fixed and relocatable target, GPS/INS guided, laser guidance kit
Adding:
The Islamic Jihad organization has denied Israeli claims that it is responsible for the shelling of a hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.
“We assure you that the accusations made by the enemy are false and unfounded. <…> With such allegations, [Israel] is only trying to evade responsibility for the crime committed,” the organization said in a statement.