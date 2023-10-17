BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LISTEN: Comparison between the Sound of a US-made JDAM Bomb and the Sound of the Al-Ahli Hospital Strike in Gaza - SAME
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
197 views • 10/17/2023

Comparison between the sound of a US-made JDAM bomb and the sound of the Al-Ahli Hospital strike in Gaza - SAME

The sound matches up exactly. This was an Israeli airstrike using an American-made JDAM bomb, not a stray PIJ rocket.

Of course, Israel is denying, and lying.

Hamas has no missiles like this or that can blow up buildings. There is no comparison to Gaza's artillery strikes.

-

JDAM - It knew where to land: fixed and relocatable target, GPS/INS guided, laser guidance kit 

Adding:

The Islamic Jihad organization has denied Israeli claims that it is responsible for the shelling of a hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

“We assure you that the accusations made by the enemy are false and unfounded. <…> With such allegations, [Israel] is only trying to evade responsibility for the crime committed,” the organization said in a statement.



russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
