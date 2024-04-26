Biden FBI Tried to Justify Ashli Babbitt’s Killing?! Judicial Watch sues Capitol Police

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden FBI Tried to Justify Ashli Babbitt’s Killing?! Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joins Greg Kelly to discuss the Biden administration trying to move Judicial Watch's wrongful death lawsuit, on behalf of Ashli Babbitt's estate, from California to Washington D.C. PLUS, more developments related to Judicial Watch's Ashli Babbitt lawsuit.
