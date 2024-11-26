VAXX poisoned NBA coach suffers STROKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs "It'll keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. It's the right thing to do. Let's do this together." - Coach Pop on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot
8:47 AM · Jan 28, 2021
https://x.com/spurs/status/1354833473916313605
UPDATE: Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on November 2nd | NBA Today
Nov 13, 2024 #ESPN
On NBA Today, Shams Charania gives an update on San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich suffering a mild stroke on November 2nd.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=z_-sVZka9rw
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
