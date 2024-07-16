BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A large Ammo Depot was discovered as UAF Unloading Ammo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
190 views • 10 months ago

In the area of ​​the village In Lipchanovka ( near the town of Izyum ), a large ammunition depot was discovered, and Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were caught red-handed right at the moment of unloading shells, for delivery of which civilian trucks were used.

 According to information from the source, at night the target was struck by a Geran UAV, as a result of which 2 hangars with artillery ammunition with a total capacity of at least 400 tons were destroyed. In addition, 6 trucks used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to transport ammunition were destroyed, as well as about 15 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters.

Adding:

⚡️The military personnel who are the first to shoot down American F-15 and F-16 fighters will receive 15 million rubles (approx $170,000 US), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported with reference to the director of the FORES company Ilya Potanin.

current eventspoliticsrussiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
