Russia Mint Selling Gold and China Calls In Loans
950 views • 05/27/2023

Russia Mint Selling Gold and China Calls In Loans | https://www.themorganreport.com/join


The Russin government had previously scrapped a tax on bullion purchases. Gold may now be purchased on the Moscow Mint website, the Goznak Joint Stock Company, which operates the mint. The move is part of a broader agenda to encourage Russians to shift away from US dollar savings.


China is calling in loans to dozens of countries from Pakistan to Kenya


A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China.



Watch this video on Russia Mint Selling Gold and China Calls In Loans, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Russia Mint Selling Gold and China Calls In Loans.


Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

