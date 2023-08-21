Media Ramping Up Fear, Readies NEXT PLANDEMIC: Stew Peters To Attend Reawaken Tour In Las Vegas

Stew Peters Show





The global elite are desperate to maintain their power so they are planning another plandemic.

Clay Clark is here to talk about his Reawaken America Tour happening this weekend in Las Vegas.

The media lies will not work this time.

The people are prepared to stand against the tyrants who want forced masking and closure of businesses.

The global elites like Klaus Schwab are going to attempt to solidify their control over humanity by implementing a fake climate crisis alongside another fake pandemic.

This will be the marriage of a health crisis and a climate crisis to force the world to lockdown once more.

Every American needs to pray for the preservation of this country but more important than that is the salvation of lost Americans.

More lockdowns are coming and it’s up to local communities to push back, file lawsuits, and prevent governments from terrorizing its citizens.

Go to http://TimeToFreeAmerica.com to request your tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a6jr3-media-ramping-up-fear-readies-next-plandemic-stew-peters-to-attend-reawaken.html