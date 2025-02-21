BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State by John W. Whitehead
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 6 months ago

In his book "A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State," author John W. Whitehead warns that the United States is steadily turning into a police state, with democratic freedoms being eroded under the guise of security. Whitehead paints a chilling picture of a nation where fear, technology, and militarized law enforcement are reshaping governance, often at the expense of constitutional rights. He highlights the militarization of local police forces, equipped with military-grade weapons and technology, which increasingly resemble occupying armies rather than community servants. The book also details unprecedented government surveillance, including drones, facial recognition, and national databases, which threaten to eliminate privacy. Whitehead offers hope, urging resistance through education, organization, and nonviolent activism to reclaim power and hold law enforcement accountable.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy