© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Sep 14, 2023
Woke anti-life forces are now pervasive throughout all of society, but Catholic author Teresa Mull explains the key ways that pro-life and pro-family advocates can protect themselves against the LGBT agenda. Mull reveals the primary central beliefs and pitfalls of woke ideology in her new book 'Woke-Proof Your Life: A Handbook on Escaping Modern, Political Madness and Shielding Yourself and Your Family by Living a More Self-Sufficient, Fulfilling Life.' Returning to traditional American family values — rooted in Jesus Christ — is the only way to 'woke-proof' your life and your family. Mull provides pro-life, pro-family activists the answers they've been looking for to finally build a Culture of Life that is Christ-centered — and to woke-proof against the latest sinful trends that are destroying society.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3he76q-woke-proof-your-life.-author-teresa-mull-explains-how.html