"Putin is DONE negotiating with them, it's OVER" - Scott Ritter | Redacted with Clayton Morris





Russia announced the Wagner group is done, laying down their weapons. Putin declared that those responsible for Friday's mutiny will face stiff consequences. Meanwhile Germany says European leaders are ready for a peace deal but did anyone consult with Russia on this? Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joins us to analyze the latest developments.





