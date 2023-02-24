Daily Wire Hosts REACT To Lia Thomas' Breaking Satanic Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
939,864 views Feb 15, 2023 #liathomas #DailyWirePlus #womenssportsFormer college swimming star Riley Gains made some explosive allegations about the private proclivities of her transgender pool nemesis Lia Thomas in a Wednesday interview with @CrainAndCompany Daily Wire hosts @BenShapiro, @CandaceOwensPodcast, @MattWalsh reacted to this news and gave their opinions about the subject on their respective shows.
https://youtu.be/nMzVNGetAQI