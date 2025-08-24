Blackrock now buying up electricity companies. Private equity firms BlackRock and Blackstone are both in the process of acquiring their first electric utility companies



- BlackRock is buying one based out of Minnesota for a little over $6 billion, and they provide services to right around 100,000 people

- Blackstone is buying a utility company in New Mexico for just over $11 billion



And, and why is private equity starting to get into electricity companies? Well, let me share a little insight with you.



PSEG, which is an electric company out of New Jersey, just reported its first quarters of 2025 to be up 47% over last year. They claim that 90% of this energy usage is from AI and data centers. Let that sink in, people. Your energy bills are going to go through the roof.”

