Endued with Power: ( Chapter 8a) Discerning of Spirits
James 5:19-20 KJV
[19] Brethren, if any of you do err from the truth, and one convert him; [20] let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins.
#holyspirit #discernment #Trump #faith #Jesus #Bible